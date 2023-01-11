Busy Meeting To Resolve Problems Of Girne Harbour Renovation

January 11, 2023

Mayor of Girne, Murat Şenkul at the meeting

The Mayor of Girne, Murat Şenkul, Girne Municipality Council Members and Girne Municipality technical/administrative staff met many harbour tradesmen to discuss problems and possible solutions connected with the Antique Harbour renovations project. In the meeting, held at the Girne Municipality, the shortcomings of the Antique Harbour renovation project, which is currently being carried out, were examined. The issue of what kind of management approach should be applied after the completion of the project was also discussed.

Senkul: “We Will Be in Consultation with the Trades.”

At the meeting, Girne Mayor Murat Şenkul listened to the problems and demands of the Girne Antique Port tradesmen and provided information to the tradesmen on the projects proposed by the Girne Municipality as part of the Antique Port renovation project and the road map to be followed. Underlining that after the completion of the project, many issues such as cleaning, health inspection and security inspection in the region will be under the responsibility of the municipality, Şenkul affirmed that they will be in consultation with the tradesmen at this point.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

