January 10, 2023

Readers mail ….
From Susie L Ford….

Christmas and New Year came and went so what with people having colds, we were very pleased to have a nice group of people join us at Hati’s Café in Esentepe on Friday 6th January for SumMart’s 1st Karaoke of 2023!

Wonderful Hati warmed us up with her homemade Hot Mushroom and chicken  soup, chicken shish, bread and salad which were all cooked so wonderfully and was so tasty and yummy.

We had a good few singers join us who braved the cold or colds and came to enjoy each other’s Karaoke singing in a nice warm and inviting atmosphere.

Thank you all for joining us and you helped us start the new year with some great singing and we would also like to thank Hati for looking after us so well and making everyone feel at home.

Please do come and join us every Friday at 8.00pm for Sumart’s Karaoke Night at Hati’s Café and please be sure to book your table and meals with Hati to ensure you are not disappointed.

Susie Q Xxxxx

Tags:

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related News

Local Football Fixtures For Weekend January 13/14/15

Local Football Fixtures For Weekend January 13/14/15

January 10, 2023
A magical Mayhem Show on New Year’s Eve at the Diiva Restaurant

A magical Mayhem Show on New Year’s Eve at the Diiva Restaurant

January 8, 2023

You may have missed

Subscribe and donate to help save a Sea Turtle

Subscribe and donate to help save a Sea Turtle

January 10, 2023
Local “Council Meetings” Start On 20th January – Mayor Şenkul 

Local “Council Meetings” Start On 20th January – Mayor Şenkul 

January 10, 2023
SuMart’s Karaoke at Hati’s Café on 6th January 2022

SuMart’s Karaoke at Hati’s Café on 6th January 2022

January 10, 2023
Girne Mayor Murat Şenkul Meets with Girne Region School Heads

Girne Mayor Murat Şenkul Meets with Girne Region School Heads

January 10, 2023
Local Football Fixtures For Weekend January 13/14/15

Local Football Fixtures For Weekend January 13/14/15

January 10, 2023
A magical Mayhem Show on New Year’s Eve at the Diiva Restaurant

A magical Mayhem Show on New Year’s Eve at the Diiva Restaurant

January 8, 2023
%d bloggers like this: