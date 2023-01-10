SuMart’s Karaoke at Hati’s Café on 6th January 2022

Readers mail ….

From Susie L Ford….

Christmas and New Year came and went so what with people having colds, we were very pleased to have a nice group of people join us at Hati’s Café in Esentepe on Friday 6th January for SumMart’s 1st Karaoke of 2023!

Wonderful Hati warmed us up with her homemade Hot Mushroom and chicken soup, chicken shish, bread and salad which were all cooked so wonderfully and was so tasty and yummy.

We had a good few singers join us who braved the cold or colds and came to enjoy each other’s Karaoke singing in a nice warm and inviting atmosphere.

Thank you all for joining us and you helped us start the new year with some great singing and we would also like to thank Hati for looking after us so well and making everyone feel at home.

Please do come and join us every Friday at 8.00pm for Sumart’s Karaoke Night at Hati’s Café and please be sure to book your table and meals with Hati to ensure you are not disappointed.

Susie Q Xxxxx

