Local “Council Meetings” Start On 20th January – Mayor Şenkul 

January 10, 2023

Girne Mayor Murat Şenkul

Girne Mayor Murat Şenkul announced that “village and neighbourhood council meetings”, promised during the election period, will be started. The first meeting will be held on Friday, January 20 at 19.00, in the Bellapais Monastery concert hall.  Şenkul stated that the Mayor, Municipality Manager, Deputy Mayors, Belpaz Manager and all department heads will attend the meetings, and underlined that all City Council Members will be invited to the meetings.

Senkul: “Time To Participate For A More Livable City.”

Stating that the problems and deficiencies experienced in the villages and neighbourhoods will be discussed at the meetings, Şenkul emphasised that the requests for small-scale projects to be made in the regions will also be discussed. Şenkul said that planning to fix the dates for other districts has started by meeting with the mukhtars’ offices for other mukhtars’ districts. Şenkul expressed that they would like all the people of the region to participate in the meetings to be held, and “it’s time to participate for a more livable city.” he emphasised.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

