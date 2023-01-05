TRNC Environmental Improvements Underway

Fikri Ataoğlu, Deputy Prime Minister Ministry of Tourism, Culture, Youth and Environment continues to make radical decisions to improve our lives as follows..

Works In Progress at the Girne Ancient Harbour



Concrete steps were taken for the renovation of the Girne Antique Harbour, which has been attached to the ministry for years, and the restoration of the port has begun.

With the restoration of this historic port, which is one of the most beautiful places of tourism in the TRNC, many more tourists, and public visitors to the region are expected.

The Beaches Are Under Control

In the name of the protection of the beaches, with the Continuous Wastewater Monitoring System (SAİS), all treatment facilities that discharge wastewater deep into the sea such as reverse ozmosis and cooling water will be included in the system and will be monitored online 7/24.

This way, the water from all these purifications will be transported to the sea in a controlled manner and this way all our beaches will be protected.

End of harmful Plastic Bags

The complete prohibition and removal of previously charged for, plastic bags is now being implemented within the framework of the zero waste project, which is at the forefront of the most important TRNC environmental issues.

Taking into account, the pollution caused by plastic bags and the damage to animals and the environment, this regulation will come into effect on 29th June 2023.

Together we will reach a time where everyone will shop with diaper bags and plastic waste bags will not be used.

Deputy Prime Minister Ministry of Tourism, Culture, Youth and Environment, Fikri Ataoğlu plans to implement many more projects keeping the country’s interest in mind during 2023,

Source: KKTC Turizm ve Çevre Bakanlığı Facebook

Like this: Like Loading...