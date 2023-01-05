Starting the New Year walking and caring for dogs

We have been very lucky with the weather during December in the TRNC with many sunny days and what a way to start the New Year by going out with friends and walking the dogs as described by Carole King on her Facebook page.

DOG WALKING

Lovely start to the New Year, a great turnout, 10 Walkers who enjoyed glorious sunshine and some fabulous doggy companions. We walked 40 dogs.

Billy Bob and Teddy Wolfie and Bella

Thank you To Debbie Thomas, Trevor Thomas, Jo and Oskar Pidun, Sally Elsmore, Kevin Elsmore, Penelope Wilks, Valerie Maskell, Debbie Fallows and Mike Bezzant

The lucky doggies were Bebe, Baby Girl, Julyet, Pia, Hannah, George, Pasha, Bella, Covan, Ramos, Baxter, Thea, Snowy, Maya, Rocky, Lucy, Sheba, Sammy, Hugo, Sophie, Bambi, Ollie, Zeytin, 3 Pointers, Wolfie, Bella, Jack, Snuggles, Billy Bob, Teddy, Aslam, Missy, Bonnie, Clyde, Chocolate, Caramel and 2 no names Lol..

Thank you Penny for the choccies and hope you feel better Val soon.

All such lovely dogs

On another note Carole and many of her friends are trying to help dogs in other ways as Carol says under.

Well now that the excesses of Christmas and New Year are passing, I will be out collecting for Gonyeli, Little Ranch Rescue and abandoned street dogs for our next Lambousa Stall.

If you have any Bric-a-Brac, electrics, tools, kitchen ware, linens, clothes etc etc, please message and we will collect.

Time to clear out the old stuff to make room for the new lol.

All monies raised goes to pay vet bills and food.

Thank you for your support in 2022 and look forward to your support in 2023.

