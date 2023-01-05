SuMart’s 2022 Quizzers awards at the Diiva Restaurant, Esentepe

Readers mail….

From Susie L Ford….

Quizmistress….

Every year Martin and I from SuMart’s Entertainment, like to do a presentation for the top Quiz Winners of the year for those quiz followers who have been to our events and we are pleased to announce the top Quizzer Teams for 2022 as follows.

1st Tyke That

2nd Dunne N Dusted

3rd Shebells

Nominated Questions, Dunne N Dusted

Lemon Losers of The Year, The Fork Handles

2022 Shut Ya Gob award, Malcolm Gannaway

It was another great quizzing year for us and all you quizzers deserve a great Thank You for joining at the Diiva restaurant, Esentepe throughout the year and we thank Ali and his team for hosting us and looking after us so well.

So, this is the new year and we are looking forward see you all again on Thursday the 26th of January at the Diiva restaurant to start another year of quizzing!

Happy New Year

Susie Q And Martin Xxxx

2ND Dunne N Dusted 3RD SHEBELLS Malcolm Shut Ya Gob

Like this: Like Loading...