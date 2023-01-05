SuMart’s Karaoke at Hati’s Café on 30th December 2022

Readers mail ….

From Susie L Ford….

It was the last SuMart’s Karaoke of the year at Hati’s Cafe, Esentepe on Friday 30th December 2022 and what a banging great night it was leaving all our singers sipping cool drinks to ease their celebrating voices.

As always it was a warm friendly atmosphere at Hati’s Café with great food being served with that very special homely service that Hati gives to her customers.

Thank you to Hati, it’s been a great year with so many memorable Karaoke nights with you and I would also like to say a very big thank you to all the wonderful people who came down to have a sing and dance at Hati’s Café.

We return with more karaoke on Friday 6th January 2023 at 8.00pm and do please book your tables and meals with Hati, to avoid disappointment

Happy New Year Everyone

Susie Q Xxxx

