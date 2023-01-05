January 5, 2023

Readers mail ….
From Susie L Ford….

It was the last SuMart’s Karaoke of the year at Hati’s Cafe, Esentepe on Friday 30th December 2022 and what a banging great night it was leaving all our singers sipping cool drinks to ease their celebrating voices.

As always it was a warm friendly atmosphere at Hati’s Café with great food being served with that very special homely service that Hati gives to her customers.

Thank you to Hati, it’s been a great year with so many memorable Karaoke nights with you and I would also like to say a very big thank you to all the wonderful people who came down to have a sing and dance at Hati’s Café.

We return with more karaoke on Friday  6th January 2023 at 8.00pm and do please book your tables and meals with Hati, to avoid disappointment

Happy New Year Everyone 

Susie Q Xxxx

Tags:

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related News

CyprusScene yearly video review on 31st December 2022

CyprusScene yearly video review on 31st December 2022

January 5, 2023
Güzelyurt starts the New Year with a beach clean up

Güzelyurt starts the New Year with a beach clean up

January 3, 2023

You may have missed

SuMart’s Karaoke at Hati’s Café on 30th December 2022

SuMart’s Karaoke at Hati’s Café on 30th December 2022

January 5, 2023
CyprusScene yearly video review on 31st December 2022

CyprusScene yearly video review on 31st December 2022

January 5, 2023
TFR Glögg Event at the Bluesong Restaurant, Lapta

TFR Glögg Event at the Bluesong Restaurant, Lapta

January 3, 2023
Güzelyurt starts the New Year with a beach clean up

Güzelyurt starts the New Year with a beach clean up

January 3, 2023
Susie’s Quiz results for 29th December at the Diiva Restaurant

Susie’s Quiz results for 29th December at the Diiva Restaurant

January 2, 2023
Local Football Fixtures For Weekend January 7/8

Local Football Fixtures For Weekend January 7/8

January 1, 2023
%d bloggers like this: