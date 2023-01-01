Local Football Fixtures For Weekend January 7/8

January 1, 2023

By Richard Beale….

With the top two Leagues taking a short winters break to the end of January it doesn’t leave much  in the way of local football to watch.

Never fear the good old BTM League (3rd division of TRNC football) is still being played, this mostly involves village teams that are not too close to Ex – Pat locations.

Below are ones that I think are. ALL KICK OFFS 2-00pm.

Sat Jan 7
German Gold Akova Vurdu
V
Pile TSK
Akova Eray Vurdal Stadium  (turn left at Geçitkale Roundabout Above first village on right.
Sat Jan 7
1461 İskele Trabzonspor
V
 Çanakkale TSK
 İskele Cumhuriyet Stadium
Sun Jan 8
Ozanköy SK
V
Seren Süt Dikmen Güçü
Ozanköy Mustafa Özkayım Stadium
Sun Jan 8
 Bostancı Bağcıl SK
V
Tatlısu HOBSK
Bostancı Stadium, nr Güzelyurt
