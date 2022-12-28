ARUCAD 4th High School Design Competition Announced

The High School Design Competition, this year with the title of ‘Time Travel’, organized for the 4th time by Arkın Creative Arts and Design University (ARUCAD), is looking for talented high school students. With the competition organized internationally, ARUCAD aims to enable high school students to show their creativity on a wide range of subjects, such as time travel, through different disciplines, to see the context between producing ideas and works of art, and to introduce art related subjects to students.

While there were just 18 local participants in the first year and 42 local participants in the second year, last year the competition, which was opened on an international scale for the first time, was held with 122 participants from 10 different countries, including countries such as Turkey, the United Kingdom and Japan.

High school students can participate in the competition on time travel with works from different disciplines. The competition accepts works prepared by students in one of the fields of painting, photography, video, digital painting, posters, comics, ceramics or sculpture, or in combination. The amounts to be awarded to the winners of the competition, where the total prize amounted to 30.000 TL this year, are respectively;

First 10,000 TL

The second 7.500 TL

Third 5,000 TL

Jury Special Award 2.500 TL

Jury Special Award 2.500 TL

Social Media Award Winner 2.500 TL

In addition to the awards to be given to the winning students, a total of 10,000 TL will be contributed to the painting workshops of their schools. Students who wish to apply can find detailed information about the competition on the arucad.edu.tr website or on the WhatsApp line at +90 533 820 21 83.

Source (Turkish): Arkın Creative Arts and Design University (ARUCAD)



