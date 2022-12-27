SuMart’s 21st December Karaoke at the Seabreeze Restaurant

December 28, 2022

Readers mail…
From Susie L Ford…

There was a good night’s entertainment with SuMart’s Karaoke at Seabreeze restaurant, Kucuk Erenkoy on Wednesday 21st December 2022 and well done to Matin who did the karaoke on his own as I was a little under the weather with a migraine, but I am OK now!

Martin won a prize for being the best dressed person and claimed a lovely bottle of red wine which we will drink together.

Thank you to Claire and Mehmet and your staff for looking after everyone so well and serving great fish and chips as always.

Thank you to all you lovely people who went to SuMart’s Karaoke and joined in at Seabreeze and the next, and last Karaoke of the year will be on Wednesday the 28th December so please do book your table to avoid disappointment.

Looking forward to seeing you all then,

Susie Q Xxxx

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

