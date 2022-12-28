December 28, 2022

The tradition has not been broken this year, in the science exhibition that has been organized with great effort and care every year since 2007 by the students and teachers of Levent College.

A total of 79 experiments were presented in the fields of physics, chemistry, biology, sports sciences, mathematics and psychology, and 283 students took part. The exhibition, which aims to use students’ imaginations, develop their creativity and create an instinct to work with devotion, was the result of their intense work.

The mastery of the subjects and the presentations of the students describing the experiments they exhibited were greatly appreciated by the visitors. Students from many schools in our country watched the experiments under the guidance of their teachers. A total of 3500 people visited the exhibition this  year and their  participation was a record level this year.

Source (Turkish) Levent Schools

Tags:

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related News

ARUCAD 4th High School Design Competition Announced

ARUCAD 4th High School Design Competition Announced

December 28, 2022
ARUCAD Webinar Entitled “Consumer Electronics Design”

ARUCAD Webinar Entitled “Consumer Electronics Design”

December 21, 2022

You may have missed

SuMart’s Karaoke at Hati’s Café on 23rd December 2022

SuMart’s Karaoke at Hati’s Café on 23rd December 2022

December 28, 2022
Levent College Science Exhibition was visited by 3500 people

Levent College Science Exhibition was visited by 3500 people

December 28, 2022
ARUCAD 4th High School Design Competition Announced

ARUCAD 4th High School Design Competition Announced

December 28, 2022
SuMart’s 21st December Karaoke at the Seabreeze Restaurant

SuMart’s 21st December Karaoke at the Seabreeze Restaurant

December 27, 2022
A remembrance ceremony held for National Struggle and Martyrs Week

A remembrance ceremony held for National Struggle and Martyrs Week

December 27, 2022
Susie’s Quiz results for 22nd December at the Diiva Restaurant

Susie’s Quiz results for 22nd December at the Diiva Restaurant

December 27, 2022
%d bloggers like this: