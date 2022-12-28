Levent College Science Exhibition was visited by 3500 people

The tradition has not been broken this year, in the science exhibition that has been organized with great effort and care every year since 2007 by the students and teachers of Levent College.

A total of 79 experiments were presented in the fields of physics, chemistry, biology, sports sciences, mathematics and psychology, and 283 students took part. The exhibition, which aims to use students’ imaginations, develop their creativity and create an instinct to work with devotion, was the result of their intense work.

The mastery of the subjects and the presentations of the students describing the experiments they exhibited were greatly appreciated by the visitors. Students from many schools in our country watched the experiments under the guidance of their teachers. A total of 3500 people visited the exhibition this year and their participation was a record level this year.

Source (Turkish) Levent Schools

