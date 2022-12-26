Local Football Fixtures For Weekend December 28/29

By Richard Beale….

Week 15: This is the last round of matches before a short mid winter break, as its is the New Year on the weekend matches have been brought forward to be played on Wednesday and Thursday.

Again I have featured matches in possible ex pat locations, matches marked **** are what I think are likely to be the “pick of the bunch”. WISHING YOU ALL A HAPPY NEW YEAR.

Code : SL = Super League. L1=AKSA League 1. KİCK OFF 2-00PM

Wed Dec 28 Çentinkaya TSK SL Mesarya SK Lefkoşa Attatürk Stadium Wed Dec 28 Mağusa Türk Gücü SL Merit Alsancak Yeşilova SK Famağusta Dr Fazıl Küçük Stadium Wed Dec 28 Yeniboğazici DSK L1 Düzkaya KOSK Yeniboğazici Osman Ergun Stadium Wed Dec 28 Lapta TBSK L1 Pera L. Gençler Birliği SK Lapta Şht Şevket Kadir Stadium Wed Dec 28 Maraş GSK L1 Yenierenköy SK **** Famağusta Necip Halil Kartal St. Thur Dec 29 Gönyeli SK SL Yenicamı AK Gönyeli Stadium Thur Dec 29 Kücük Kaymaklı SL Yenicamı AK **** Lefkoşa Şht Hüseyin Ruso Stad. Thur Dec 29 CB Gençlik Gücü SL Göçmenköy İYSK **** Lefkoşa Attatürk Stadium Thur Dec 29 BAF Ülkü Vurdu L1 Dörtyol SK Güzelyurt Üner Berkalp St. Thur Dec 29 Girne Halk Evi L1 M Karşıyaka **** Girne 20 Temmuz Mete Adanır St

