Local Football Fixtures For Weekend December 28/29
By Richard Beale….
Week 15: This is the last round of matches before a short mid winter break, as its is the New Year on the weekend matches have been brought forward to be played on Wednesday and Thursday.
Again I have featured matches in possible ex pat locations, matches marked **** are what I think are likely to be the “pick of the bunch”. WISHING YOU ALL A HAPPY NEW YEAR.
Code : SL = Super League. L1=AKSA League 1. KİCK OFF 2-00PM
|Wed Dec 28
|Çentinkaya TSK
|SL
|Mesarya SK
|Lefkoşa Attatürk Stadium
|Wed Dec 28
|Mağusa Türk Gücü
|SL
|Merit Alsancak Yeşilova SK
|Famağusta Dr Fazıl Küçük Stadium
|Wed Dec 28
|Yeniboğazici DSK
|L1
|Düzkaya KOSK
|Yeniboğazici Osman Ergun Stadium
|Wed Dec 28
|Lapta TBSK
|L1
|Pera L. Gençler Birliği SK
|Lapta Şht Şevket Kadir Stadium
|Wed Dec 28
|Maraş GSK
|L1
|Yenierenköy SK****
|Famağusta Necip Halil Kartal St.
|Thur Dec 29
|Gönyeli SK
|SL
|Yenicamı AK
|Gönyeli Stadium
|Thur Dec 29
|Kücük Kaymaklı
|SL
|Yenicamı AK ****
|Lefkoşa Şht Hüseyin Ruso Stad.
|Thur Dec 29
|CB Gençlik Gücü
|SL
|Göçmenköy İYSK****
|Lefkoşa Attatürk Stadium
|Thur Dec 29
|BAF Ülkü Vurdu
|L1
|Dörtyol SK
|Güzelyurt Üner Berkalp St.
|Thur Dec 29
|Girne Halk Evi
|L1
|M Karşıyaka ****
|Girne 20 Temmuz Mete Adanır St