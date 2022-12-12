Susie’s Quiz results for 8th December at the Diiva Restaurant

December 12, 2022

Readers mail ….
From Susie L Ford ….. Quiz mistress ….

Hello Readers,

It was another great night for Susie’s Quiz at Diiva Restaurant. Esentepe on Thursday 8th December 2022 when our quizzers arrived all smiley and eager to get the quiz underway.

The rounds consisted of:

Table Top. Easy 5. Multiple Choice  The Letter Round which this week was Brain Teasers, Danger Zone, A Music Round  and Bump And Nominate!

The results were :

  • 1st                 The Foundations
  • 2nd                 Dunne N Dusted
  • 3rd                 Tyke That
  • 4th                  Joint place to Shebells and Heres Johnny
  • And the famous Lemon Losers were the Socialites!

Thank you to Ali Raza and his team for looking after us so well and not forgetting the lovely Clarisse for her continuous help to us in running our quizes.

And to you lovely quizzers thank you so much for joining us and we look forward to testing you again next week.

Susie Q Xxx

PS   Please join us on Thursday 22nd December for our Christmas Quiz and the last quiz of the year will be Thursday 29th December at 7.30pm when we will also be holding our Quiz Presentation too.

