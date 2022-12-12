Susie’s Quiz results for 8th December at the Diiva Restaurant

Readers mail ….

From Susie L Ford ….. Quiz mistress ….

Hello Readers,



It was another great night for Susie’s Quiz at Diiva Restaurant. Esentepe on Thursday 8th December 2022 when our quizzers arrived all smiley and eager to get the quiz underway.

The rounds consisted of:

Table Top. Easy 5. Multiple Choice The Letter Round which this week was Brain Teasers, Danger Zone, A Music Round and Bump And Nominate!

The results were :

1st The Foundations

2nd Dunne N Dusted

3rd Tyke That

4th Joint place to Shebells and Heres Johnny

And the famous Lemon Losers were the Socialites!

Thank you to Ali Raza and his team for looking after us so well and not forgetting the lovely Clarisse for her continuous help to us in running our quizes.

And to you lovely quizzers thank you so much for joining us and we look forward to testing you again next week.

Susie Q Xxx

PS Please join us on Thursday 22nd December for our Christmas Quiz and the last quiz of the year will be Thursday 29th December at 7.30pm when we will also be holding our Quiz Presentation too.

2nd Dunne N Dusted 3rd Tyke That Joint 4th place The Shebells Joint 4th place Heres Johnny The Lemon for the Socialites

Like this: Like Loading...