CyprusScene.com online Enewspaper Issue 248 has arrived

By Chris Elliott….

We bring better news this week as despite an increase in contributions, we were able to complete and publish our e-newspaper early and included a fine review by Prof. Dr. Ata Atun in which he explains why the world should accept the TRNC becoming a Observer Member of the Organization of Turkic States.

We thank our contributors for their continued support in helping make CyprusScene an interesting and entertaining publication and we look forward to receiving more news and reviews as early as possible so we can share them with our readers and followers worldwide.

