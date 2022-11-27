Susie’s Big Music Quiz 21st November results at Diiva Restaurant

November 27, 2022

Readers mail ….
Susie L Ford …. Quiz Master ….

Hello readers,

It was a good night for Susie’s Big music quiz at the Diiva Restaurant in  Esentepe on 21st November 2022 which is held every month as a special treat for our quizzers.

The rounds consisted of, Tabletop, TV , 80’s and 90s, Films, Places, Number 1’s  and  The Big 20.

The results were,

  • 1st             Dunne N Dusted
  • 2nd            Tyke That
  • 3rd            The Shebells
  • 4th             Who Let The Dogs Out
  • And the famous Lemon went to Heres Johnny! 

The big music quiz is held monthly at Diiva retaurant and December’s date is to be arranged so please please, check on my Facebook page for the latest news

Thank you to Ali and his team for their wonderful food and service and also  to Kath Gardner for her helping us by collecting the quizzers sheets

Finally thank you all for joining us and stay safe and healthy. 

Susie Q Xxxx

2nd TYKE THAT
3rd SHEBELLS
4th WHO LET THE DOGS OUT
HERES JOHNNY with their Lemon

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tags:

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related News

Birthday celebrations for Sarah Davidson at the Diiva Restaurant

Birthday celebrations for Sarah Davidson at the Diiva Restaurant

November 27, 2022
SuMart’s 23rd November Karaoke at the Seabreeze Restaurant

SuMart’s 23rd November Karaoke at the Seabreeze Restaurant

November 27, 2022

You may have missed

Birthday celebrations for Sarah Davidson at the Diiva Restaurant

Birthday celebrations for Sarah Davidson at the Diiva Restaurant

November 27, 2022
SuMart’s 23rd November Karaoke at the Seabreeze Restaurant

SuMart’s 23rd November Karaoke at the Seabreeze Restaurant

November 27, 2022
The song “While my guitar gently weeps” remains with me!

The song “While my guitar gently weeps” remains with me!

November 27, 2022
SuMart’s Open Mic Night at Hati’s Café on 22nd November 2022

SuMart’s Open Mic Night at Hati’s Café on 22nd November 2022

November 27, 2022
Susie’s Big Music Quiz 21st November results at Diiva Restaurant

Susie’s Big Music Quiz 21st November results at Diiva Restaurant

November 27, 2022
Results of Girne Region Inter-Primary School Painting Competition

Results of Girne Region Inter-Primary School Painting Competition

November 26, 2022
%d bloggers like this: