SuMart’s Open Mic Night at Hati’s Café on 22nd November 2022

It was a nice night at Hati’s Café in Esentepe for SuMart’s Open Mic Night on Tuesday 22nd November 2022.

We had a few guests with guitars tonight and some excellent singing and also a few jokes told by our new funny man Robert. It was a great night with Irish, Canadian, American, English and Turkish performers. We have become a real family at Hati’s Café with such a warm friendly atmosphere.

We were served Hot mouth-watering home-made mushroom soup, hot bread, followed by yummy chicken and steak pie with all the trimmings and homemade gravy. You certainly never leave Hati’s feeling hungry.

Thank you Hati for welcoming us all and for your beautiful food and thank you all for joining us and making it such a great nights entertainment

Do look out for news of the next Open Mic Night at Hati’s on my Facebook page.

Susie Q Xxxx

