November 27, 2022

Readers mail ….
From Susie L Ford ….. Quiz mistress ….

Hello Readers,

We had another good night for Susie’s Quiz at Diiva restaurant, Esentepe on 24th November 2022 when our quizzers came to be with us for a night of fun and games.

The rounds consisted of, the Easy 5, Multiple Choice, The Letter Round which this week was Astronomy, Danger Zone, Music Round, Tabletop and Bump and Nominate 

The results were:

  • 1st                  Tyke That
  • 2nd                 The Shebells
  • 3rd                  Dunne And Dusted
  • 4th                  The Foundations
  • And the FAMOUS lemon went to the Fork Handles.

Thank you all for joining us. We certainly do love Thursday nights with you all and lets all say a big thank you to Ali and his staff for their great food and service.

Thank you also to our faithful helper Clarisse Cooper who, for most weeks collects the papers and does the charity cards.

So until next week quizzers, keep safe and keep warm 

Susie  Q Xxxx

PS   Please join us on Thursday 22nd December for our Christmas Quiz and the last quiz of the year will be Thursday 29th December at 7.30pm when we will also be holding our Quiz Presentation too.

2nd SHEBELLS
3rd DUNNE N DUSTED
4tth THE FOUNDATIONS
FORK HANDEL with their Lemon

