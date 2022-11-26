Readers mail ….

From Susie L Ford ….. Quiz mistress ….

Hello Readers,



We had another good night for Susie’s Quiz at Diiva restaurant, Esentepe on 24th November 2022 when our quizzers came to be with us for a night of fun and games.

The rounds consisted of, the Easy 5, Multiple Choice, The Letter Round which this week was Astronomy, Danger Zone, Music Round, Tabletop and Bump and Nominate

The results were:

1st Tyke That

2nd The Shebells

3rd Dunne And Dusted

4th The Foundations

And the FAMOUS lemon went to the Fork Handles.

Thank you all for joining us. We certainly do love Thursday nights with you all and lets all say a big thank you to Ali and his staff for their great food and service.

Thank you also to our faithful helper Clarisse Cooper who, for most weeks collects the papers and does the charity cards.

So until next week quizzers, keep safe and keep warm

Susie Q Xxxx

PS Please join us on Thursday 22nd December for our Christmas Quiz and the last quiz of the year will be Thursday 29th December at 7.30pm when we will also be holding our Quiz Presentation too.

2nd SHEBELLS 3rd DUNNE N DUSTED 4tth THE FOUNDATIONS FORK HANDEL with their Lemon

