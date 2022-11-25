Güngördü Visited Retired Teachers in the Girne Area 

November 26, 2022

Girne Mayor and Independent Mayor Candidate, Nidai Güngördü, isited some retired teachers living in Girne, as he does every year, on the occasion of the 24th November Teachers’ Day. Teachers in all regional schools also celebrated Teachers’ Day.

Güngördü said, “I celebrate the 24th November Teachers’ Day with all our teachers, and I also commemorate our teachers, who have retired with respect and mercy.”

Source (Turkish): Girne Mayor and İndependent Mayor Candidate, Nidai Güngördü

