Girne Mayor, Nidai Güngördü and World Children’s Rights Day

Working with, and helping children is a very important role for anybody to undertake, so it was good to see that our Girne Mayor, Nidai Güngördü posted the following on his Facebook page.

Dear children,

I sincerely congratulate you on the World Children’s Rights Day, which is celebrated all over the world with the adoption of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child on November 20, 1989, and I hug you all with love.

As always, we were with you on such a meaningful day for 6-7 years. We will always be together for better days and your future.

Today, I want to call out to your families: Raise your children, who are your most valuable creatures in the world, with the love of nature and animals. Encourage them to learn love and sharing to socialize. Let our children play in parks and not become addicted to tablets and computers.

Remember, it is in your hands to raise our kids as thinking, questioning individuals. We have worked and are working so that the children of this city are happy. I wish for a world where all children live

Source: Nidai Güngördü Facebook

