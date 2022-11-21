SuMart’s Karaoke at Hati’s Café on 18th November 2022

Readers mail ….

From Susie L Ford….

We had another wonderful night at Hati’s Café, Esentepe with SuMart’s karaoke on Friday 18th November 2022 when we had faces old and new joining us to sing for an evening’s entertainment.

There was some excellent singing tonight which including Turkish as well and there was some great dancing too!

Hati’s food as always was tops and we had wonderful chicken shish or Hati’s special chicken and of course with mezes followed by Hatis homemade cake which was a dream.

Thank you to Hati as always for everything you do for us and thank you to all you lovely people who joined us and don’t forget to book your table for nect week to avoid disappointment.

Susie Q Xxxx

