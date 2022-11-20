CyprusScene.com on Spotify, now brings podcasts and videos

By Chris Elliott…

I have enjoyed making videos from time to time and now it gets easier to do interviews and reviews using apps like Zoom, so it was a great surprise to learn that I can now upload videos which are then available for viewing on Spotify (click here) in the CyprusScene.com show along with podcasts which have been created automaticly. This also applies with our WordPress articles we choose to share as podcasts on Spotify, and have shared on many other podcasts channels as well.

So we now have many opportunities of continuing and expanding our promotional activities through both website articles, podcasts and now videos we have created in Zoom or other applications.

As the winter draws closer, I think I will be revisiting many videos I have made in the pasts and perhaps sharing some of them now through Spotify as well as through existing various CyprusScene Facebook pages and Youtube.

If readers want to join me in future productions to talk about their projects and interests, do please contact me at kyreniacommentator@cyprusscene.com

Thank you and here is a recent Spotify video for you to watch.



