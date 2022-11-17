Erdoğan: “’TRNC observer membership to OTS is valid”

President of Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a press conference at the Bali International Conference Centre on the last day of the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Indonesia.



Replying a question regarding the recent decision by the Organisation of Turkic States to grant the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus observer membership, Turkish President Erdoğan said that the OTS decision is valid and there is no need to get approval from any country. He said “The matter is closed”.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office

