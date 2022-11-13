Susie’s Quiz results for 10th November at the Diiva Restaurant

Readers mail ….

From Susie L Ford ….. Quiz mistress ….

Hello Readers,

It was another banging good night and fully packed too for Susie’s Quiz at the Diiva Restaurant, Esentepe, on Thursday 10th November 2022 but sadly we had no room for 3 teams who turned up late.

The rounds consisted of, Easy 5, Multiple Choice, Danger Zone, Table Top, Letter Round which this week was game shows and hosts, Music Round, Bump, and Nominate! We also included the Name the Body Part game which is always good fun!

The results were

1st The Shebells

2nd Dunne N Dusted

3rd The Foundations

4th Tyke That

5th Heres Johnny

6th Naughty Corner

7th Joint Socialites and Fork Handles

8th Rejects

9th Joint Sevilla and Anglo Swedes

And the famous lemon went to Just The 2 of Us!

Thank you to Ali Raza and his team the for wonderful food and service and also to Clarisse for her continual help and support

Finally thank you to all you wonderful quizzers for joining us and making it an evening, which will be hard to forget.

So do please book your table for next week and we look forward to seeing you again at the Best Quiz on the island.

Susie Q Xxxx

2nd DUNNE N DUSTED 3rd THE FOUNDATIONS 4th TYKE THAT 6th NAUGHTY CORNER Joint – 7th FORK HANDLES Joint – 7th THE SOCIALITES 8th THE REJECTS Joint – 9th ANGLO SWEDES

Like this: Like Loading...