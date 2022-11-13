Susie’s Quiz results for 10th November at the Diiva Restaurant

November 13, 2022

Readers mail ….
From Susie L Ford ….. Quiz mistress ….

Hello Readers,

It was another banging good night and fully packed too for Susie’s Quiz at the Diiva Restaurant, Esentepe, on Thursday 10th November 2022 but sadly we had no room for 3 teams who turned up late.

The rounds consisted of, Easy 5, Multiple Choice, Danger Zone, Table Top, Letter Round which this week was game shows and hosts, Music Round, Bump, and Nominate! We also included the Name the Body Part game which is always good fun!

The results were

  • 1st        The Shebells
  • 2nd       Dunne N Dusted
  • 3rd       The Foundations
  • 4th       Tyke That
  • 5th       Heres Johnny
  • 6th       Naughty Corner
  • 7th       Joint  Socialites and Fork Handles
  • 8th       Rejects
  • 9th      Joint Sevilla and Anglo Swedes
  • And the famous lemon went to Just The 2 of Us!

Thank you to Ali Raza and his team the for wonderful food and service and also to Clarisse for her continual help and support 

Finally thank you to all you wonderful quizzers for joining us and making it an evening, which will be hard to forget.

So do please book your table for next week and we look forward to seeing you again at the Best Quiz on the island.

Susie  Q Xxxx









