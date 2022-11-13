Ersin Tatar delighted with Organisation of Turkic States news

The statement of President Ersin Tatar in relation to the historic admission of the TRNC as an observer member to the Organisation of Turkic States is as follows:

“My Esteemed People,

I am extremely proud to announce that our State, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), has been granted observer-member status to the Organisation of Turkic States. It is the first time the TRNC has been admitted into an international organisation with its constitutional name. This is a momentous event in our history that is a source of pride for us.



We are very happy that our observer membership was unanimously accepted at the 9th Summit of the Organisation of Turkic States in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

I would like to express my gratitude to the President of the Republic of Türkiye, Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, Mr. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, as well as to the Turkish diplomacy who have been working hard to achieve this outcome. I would also like to express my gratitude to the heads of States and governments of all the member states who are supporting us.

The participation of the TRNC in this very significant international organisation is of particular importance. Since the day I took office, I have been putting forward a vision to put an end to the persecution of my people, who have been subject to inhuman isolation for more than half a century, deprived of their inherent rights, namely their sovereignty and international status.

This righteous struggle, which has proven successful in leading to our new international membership, was accelerated with the call made by President of the Republic of Türkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, for the international community to formally recognise the TRNC at the 77th Session of the UN General Assembly on September 20.

I would like to take this opportunity to reiterate that we shall be continuing our honourable struggle unabated, taking courage from this positive development which elevates our status particularly at a time when we are on the eve of commemorating the 39th anniversary of the proclamation of our Republic.

My wish is that our status as an observer member State at the Organisation of Turkic States will be beneficial to all our people and the great Turkic world.

Source: PRESIDENCY OF THE TURKISH REPUBLIC OF NORTHERN CYPRUS

