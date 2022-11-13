Oktay – Greek Cypriots Show Their Own Cruelty With Grivas Museum

Vice President of the Republic of Türkiye, Fuat Oktay, stressed that the time has come for the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus to be recognized. Talking to TRT during his visit to the TRNC, Oktay said “Our stance here is very clear. With this call of our President, Recep Tayip Erdoğan, we have reached another phase in our policies towards the TRNC.”

Oktay added that the only solution from now on is the structure of two equal sovereign states, this will be realized through recognition and it is time for the TRNC to be recognized. Turkish Vice President Oktay stated that obtaining observer status for the TRNC in the Organization of Turkic States will be at the top of President Erdoğan’s agenda in Samarkand.

Oktay condemned the Greek Cypriot Parliament’s decision to establish a museum where the life of Greek Colonel Yorgos Grivas, the founder of the terrorist organization EOKA, will be displayed. He pointed out that Grivas is a name connected to the massacre of hundreds of Turkish Cypriots and added that if they see Grivas as a hero and want to exhibit his life in the museum it means they will be exhibiting their own cruelties.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office

