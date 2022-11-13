TRNC Opening and Project Launch Ceremony of Public Data Centre

Turkish Vice President, Fuat Oktay, attended the collective opening and project launch ceremony of the Public Data Centre of the Güzelyurt-Leake, and the Balalan-Yenierenköy village roads. The first part of the Water Supply Project Central Mesarya Plain Irrigation Transmission Line was initiated at the ceremony.

The Speaker of the TRNC Assembly Zorlu Töre, Prime Minister Ünal Üstel, Turkish Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Adil Karaismailoğlu, Turkish Ambassador to Lefkoşa Ali Murat Başçeri, Cyprus Turkish Peace Forces Commander Major General Sezai Öztürk, Security Forces Major General Zorlu Topaloğlu, ministers, some deputies, other officials and citizens attended the ceremony.

Youth and Sports Investment Projects, TRNC Geographic Information System Project, TRNC Triangulation Network Project, TRNC Vocational Training Courses Project, and Turkish Education Foundation Projects were also announced at the ceremony.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office

