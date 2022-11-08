Esentepe Youngsters Go Down To Lead Leaders

By Richard Beale…

League leaders Yeniboğaziçi maintained their unbeaten start to the season with a narrow victory over Esentepe youngsters.

Result: ESENTEPE KKSK U21 0 YENİBOĞAZİÇİ DSK U21 1

Sunday November 5; AKSA League 1 U21: Esentepe Erdal Barut Stadium.

A first-half goal just before the break by GÖKHAN ALTUN was enough for the league leaders to overcome a dogged Esentepe team and gain revenge for two close defeats last season.

With Esentepe having a first-team goalkeeper crisis regular Under 21 goalkeeper Burak was drafted in as emergency cover, this resulted in Can Adnan making his first start of the season. In truth, he didn’t have a lot to do, except to pick the ball out of the net once. Esentepe whose “Achilles Heel” this season is scoring goals, slightly altered their formation employing Gökdeniz to partner leading goal scorer Mehmet Ada.

These new tactics didn’t pay off as Esentepe created few chances, especially in the second half where Yeniboğaziçi controlled the proceedings.

In the opening 30 minutes, Esentepe was the better side in the 20th minute a viscous in-swinger free kick from Captain Ismet forced the Yeniboğaziçi goalkeeper Nedret into a good save pushing the ball over the bar for a corner.

There was a half chance for Esentepe in the 39th minute when an Imlet corner from the right was met at the far post by Esentepe’s leading goal scorer Mehmet Ada but he screwed his shot into the side netting.

Esentepe was caught napping in the 45th minute when Burak swung over a free kick from the right to the far post where GÖKHAN ALTUN hit home a first time shot.

HALF TIME SCORE: 0-1

The second half was a poor affair littered with many fouls and injuries with Yeniboğaziçi blatantly time-wasting, going down regularly as they run down the clock.

Esentepe failed to create a chance as the leaders were very comfortable with their Captain and central defender ADEM SEVEN commanding in defence.

Esentepe did have a chance in the 88th minute when Mehmet Bayazbayram found substitute Abdusamed on the right when his low cross was headed just wide of the left-hand post by Mehmet Ada.

No disgrace in losing to Yeniboğaziçi they look like a well-organised team, full of confidence. Can’t fault Esentepe for their effort and commitment, this defeat hurt there were many tears being shed at the final whistle, Yeniboğaziçi knew that this was a hard fought victory.

FULL-TIME SCORE: 0-1

