President Ersin Tatar has travelled to London, the capital of the UK, to hold a series of meetings.

The first meeting was with the Turkish Community Football Federation (TCFF) officials. Tatar also met with the former UK Government Minister, Brooks Newmark during his tour.

Tatar then visited Hornsey Atatürk School in North London and met with the Cyprus Turkish Associations Council and 28 association officials.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office

