Ataoğlu attended 39th meeting of the Ministers of Culture of TÜRKSOY

TRNC Deputy Prime Minister, Tourism, Culture, Youth, and Environment Minister, Fikri Ataoğlu, attended the 39th meeting of the Permanent Council of Ministers of Culture of TURKSOY, held in Bursa. 

According to the statement issued by the Ministry, Ataoğlu made a speech at the opening session of the meeting and said that Maraş should be the Capital of Culture of the Turkish World in the future of the TRNC, adding “We are proud to be the part of the Turkish World”.

The meeting held in Bursa, which is the Capital of Culture of the Turkish World, was hosted by Turkish Minister of Culture and Tourism, Mehmet Nuri Ersoy.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office

