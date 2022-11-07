Susie’s Quiz results for 3rd November at the Diiva Restaurant

November 7, 2022

Readers mail ….
From Susie L Ford ….. Quiz mistress ….

Hello Readers,

We had another full night for Susie’s Quiz at the Diiva Restaurant, Esentepe on Thursday 3rd November 2022 when quizzers old and new were there waiting for the off.

The rounds consisted of, Easy 5, Multiple Choice, Danger Zone, The Letter Round which this week was world wildlife, A Tabletop, The Music Round, and finally Bump and Nominate.

The results were:

  • 1st            Tyke That
  • 2nd           Dunne N Dusted 
  • 3rd           The Shebells
  • 4th            Anglo Swedes 
  • 5th            Heres Johnny
  • 6th            The Foundations 
  • 7th            Dark Side
  • And the famous Lemon went to Five!

Thank you to Kate Bell for all your help in the running of the quiz.  Thank you also to Ali Raza and his team at Diiva for the wonderful food served in a warm and comfortable atmosphere and for the great service.

Finally thank you all for joining us and we look forward to seeing you again and be sure to book your tables for the best quiz on the island which is every Thursday starting at 7 30pm!

Keep quizzing    

Susie Q Xxxx

