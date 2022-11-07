Celebrating the “Weeks of the German Language”

November 7, 2022

Mario Häring in the Naci Talat Foundation

By Heidi Trautmann…..

The “Weeks of the German Language” is an annual festival since 2017 across the island organised by the Embassies of Austria, Germany, Switzerland and the Goethe-Institut Cyprus in October and November.

On the 3rd of November a reception was held at the Naci Talat Foundation in Nicosia organised by the Turkish Cypriot-German Cultural Association, with its President İbrahim Toprakçı, in cooperation with the German Embassy and the Ambassador Anke Schlimm and with the support of the Naci Talat Foundation and its President Dr. Sila Usar.

In the opening speeches, the importance of multilingualism and the exchange of culture was emphasized in order to understand each other better and find ways to each other.

From left Ambassador Anke Schlimm, Mario Häring, person unknown and Fikri Toros
From left İbrahim Toprakçı, Dr. Sila Usar, Ambassador Anke Schlimm

For this occasion, the internationally renowned German/Japanese pianist Mario Häring played his interpretations of pieces for us by the German composers Ludwig van Beethoven, Johannes Brahms, Richard Wagner/Franz Liszt and Robert Schumann. (I have attached the programme click here) It was a musical evening of absolute beauty.

After the concert, there was the chance to meet and speak with the Ambassador Anke Schlimm, who is very open to improve relations and communication with the North, and with many friends and representatives of organisations.

We should have more such encounters because language was given to us humans and we should use it. Conflicts are solved by words and not swords.

P.S. : Murat Obenler shared his photos with me….

Tags:

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related News

CyprusScene weekly review 5th November 2022

CyprusScene weekly review 5th November 2022

November 7, 2022
TFR members performing in TREASURE ISLAND Panto

TFR members performing in TREASURE ISLAND Panto

November 3, 2022

You may have missed

Celebrating the “Weeks of the German Language”

Celebrating the “Weeks of the German Language”

November 7, 2022
TFR in the TRNC are pleased to support the TREASURE ISLAND panto

TFR in the TRNC are pleased to support the TREASURE ISLAND panto

November 7, 2022
Jennifer Jones, President of Rotary International comes to Cyprus

Jennifer Jones, President of Rotary International comes to Cyprus

November 7, 2022
CyprusScene weekly review 5th November 2022

CyprusScene weekly review 5th November 2022

November 7, 2022
Environmental Cleanup in Boğaz Picnic Area for Awareness Campaign

Environmental Cleanup in Boğaz Picnic Area for Awareness Campaign

November 4, 2022
Girne Road Closed on Semih Sancar Street on 03 November 2022

Girne Road Closed on Semih Sancar Street on 03 November 2022

November 3, 2022
%d bloggers like this: