TFR in the TRNC are pleased to support the TREASURE ISLAND panto

What is Pantomime? It is a mix of music, song and comic dialogue set around a classical fairy story or a famous novel.

In Treasure Island you will meet Long John Silver, young Jim Hawkins, the Captain, the Squire, a crew of cutthroat pirates, a giant talking parrot and a host of other characters.

Want to join us? Please ring Sarah on 0533 848 5313.

If you live east of Girne, tickets can be collected from Best Sellers, Karakum and Sultan’s Restaurant, Catalkoy. There is a planned bus service for the Thursday’s shows starting from Sultans Restaurant. If you live West of Girne, tickets can be collected through Sarah and the Black Olive Cafe, Alsancak.

Venue: Black Olive Cafe, Alsancak

Tickets: 120 TL

Performances:

Thursday, Friday, Saturday 24, 25, 26 November at 7 pm.

Saturday 26 November at 2 pm

Thursday + Friday 1 + 2 December at 7 pm

