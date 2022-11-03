TFR members performing in TREASURE ISLAND Panto

We have just received this great posting, which we are sharing below, by Ralph Kratzer, Information and Internet Manager of the Foreign Residents in the TRNC, about the members who will be performing in the Treasure Island panto.

“As I already told you in my newsletters before, this hilarious Panto theatre play has numerous TFR-members in the team… on, behind and front of stage… Here are some faces to the names!

From left to right: Stephen Everett (Supervisor), Irene Emmerzael (Supervisor) Jacqui Rendell, Ralph Kratzer (Information & Internet Mgr.), Linda Hughes, Samuel Carter Johnson, Susan Turner, John Benett, Beverley Westbrook (Dept. Chair), Horst Gutowski (our Chairman) … the children in the cast are of course not members (yet!)…

Not in the picture are the TFR members: Janet Marsh (Director), Julia Benett, Graham Paxton on stage, John Cowles behind stage and Sarah Garsed as ticket salesperson and receptionist…

Ticket Sales Are Running! So Don´t Miss Out Just Get Yours Soon!”

