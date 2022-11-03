November 3, 2022

We have just received this great posting, which we are sharing below, by Ralph Kratzer, Information and Internet Manager of the Foreign Residents in the TRNC, about the members who will be performing in the Treasure Island panto.

“As I already told you in my newsletters before, this hilarious Panto theatre play has numerous TFR-members in the team… on, behind and front of stage… Here are some faces to the names!

From left to right: Stephen Everett (Supervisor), Irene Emmerzael (Supervisor) Jacqui Rendell, Ralph Kratzer (Information & Internet Mgr.), Linda Hughes, Samuel Carter Johnson, Susan Turner, John Benett, Beverley Westbrook (Dept. Chair), Horst Gutowski (our Chairman) … the children in the cast are of course not members (yet!)…

Not in the picture are the TFR members: Janet Marsh (Director), Julia Benett, Graham Paxton on stage, John Cowles behind stage and Sarah Garsed as ticket salesperson and receptionist…

Ticket Sales Are Running! So Don´t Miss Out Just Get Yours Soon!”

Tags:

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related News

20th International North Cyprus Music Festival – Arman Ratip

20th International North Cyprus Music Festival – Arman Ratip

October 31, 2022
Soulist Coffee & Music House ROCK NIGHT 2022 event for Tulips

Soulist Coffee & Music House ROCK NIGHT 2022 event for Tulips

October 30, 2022

You may have missed

Girne Road Closed on Semih Sancar Street on 03 November 2022

Girne Road Closed on Semih Sancar Street on 03 November 2022

November 3, 2022
TFR members performing in TREASURE ISLAND Panto

TFR members performing in TREASURE ISLAND Panto

November 3, 2022
Sumart’s 2nd November Karaoke at the Seabreeze Restaurant

Sumart’s 2nd November Karaoke at the Seabreeze Restaurant

November 3, 2022
FM Çavuşoğlu: Türkiye rejects Greek Cypriot EEZ delimitation agreements

FM Çavuşoğlu: Türkiye rejects Greek Cypriot EEZ delimitation agreements

November 3, 2022
Gala Screening of the film “Olivia”

Gala Screening of the film “Olivia”

November 3, 2022
CyprusScene.com online Enewspaper Issue 244 has arrived

CyprusScene.com online Enewspaper Issue 244 has arrived

November 2, 2022
%d bloggers like this: