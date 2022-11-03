Girne Road Closed on Semih Sancar Street on 03 November 2022

Because the Eastern Ring Road Project (between Dr. Fazıl Küçük Çemberi and Ozanköy) under the responsibility of the state has not been implemented and due to the traffic problem in the city, we started investigating four weeks ago ways to reduce the traffic congestion on Semih Sancar Street. The municipality technical teams and Chief Advisor, Transportation Specialist Assoc. Dr. Ömer Selvi re-evaluated the 2015 Traffic Master Plan.

Taking into account the current width of the road (although the pedestrian sidewalks are reduced to a minimum), it has been decided to revise the current traffic flows, to reduce congestion at the roundabouts.

Semih Sancar Sokak has been arranged as a double lane for drivers coming from the west (From the Hirondel round-about to the Doğanköy round-about) and as a single lane for drivers traveling east to west (Doğanköy to Hirondel roundabouts).

The works to achieve this was being carried out on Thursday, November 3rd, 2022 between 21.00 pm to 05.00am and the road will be completely closed to all traffic.

During this period drivers who want to go east (towards Çatalköy) from the Hirondel roundabout should pass down Ecevit Sokak to the New Town Hall, they should turn into Mustafa Çağatay Street (in front of the Courts) and use the hospital road.

Drivers who want to go west from the Çatalköy direction must pass through the New Port roundabout and use the hospital road and head towards Ecevit Caddesi at the New Municipality Building.

Vehicles other than passenger cars and pickup trucks will not be allowed to pass in either direction during this period.

We would like to inform you that Semih Sancar Street will be back in service to drivers as of 05:00 am on Friday, November 4th, 2022. Thank you for your understanding and patience.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

