Sumart’s 2nd November Karaoke at the Seabreeze Restaurant

November 3, 2022

Readers mail…
From Susie L Ford….

It was another good night at Seabreeze Restaurant, Kucuk Erenkoy for Sumart’s karaoke, on Wednesday 2nd November 2022 when our good friends and followers were there to help us make it, a great night of entertainment and enjoyment.

The weather is changing now so we are definitely inside and on this night we were treated to fantastic fish and chips as always and for those who wished, a menu was also available to choose from.

Thank you to Claire and Mehmet and your team as always for making us feel so welcome and at home in Seabreeze.

Don’t forget you lovely singers we are always here on Wednesdays with our karaoke which start at 8.00 pm, so do come and join us and do book your table to avoid disappointment.

Thank you all for joining us and we hope to see you again soon

SUSIE Q XXX 

