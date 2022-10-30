Soulist Coffee & Music House ROCK NIGHT 2022 event for Tulips

Before the pandemic The Soulist Coffee & Music House hosted 2 “Friends Across Borders“ events for musican‘s from both side‘s of the Cyprus island (2018 and 2019). The purpose was always making a musical bridge in the island of Cyprus. In 2019 there were 70 musicians on the Soulist stage over 3 days.

This Year The Soulist“ continuing with the Rock Night on Friday the 11th of November 2022.

The Rock Night is dedicated to TULIPS/Help those Cancer Association with Mental Soup (Kyrenia) and Private Garden (Nicosia/Limassol) in the name of music and friendship. Both bands presenting their Debut Albums “The Journey Through Abyss“ and “Mr. TV“ and there own music.

Supported and presented by “Keep The Blues Rock Alive mit Roland“ from HOEX Radio The Dutch Rock Station (NL) ….. Roland Eyerich who presents his weekly Blues & Rock Show on Bayrak International (North Cyprus) radio show will be at The Soulist to help make this event a big success.

Event Information:

Admission: 20:30 pm,

Lineup and Starting Time: Mental Soup 21:00 pm.



Private Garden 22:15 pm.

Entrance: 100 TL

BIO`s

Mental Soup:

Ed Sezener – Vocals, Guitar

Arman Tatlıcıoğlu – Bass

Bulut Akbilek – Drums

Bio:

Mental Soup is a Cypriot rock band formed in Kyrenia, Cyprus in 2017. The band consists of Ed Sezener (vocals, guitar), Arman Tatlicioglu (bass), Bulut Akbilek (drums). They are known for their explosive live performances and have played at many venues across Cyprus, some notable events including MAKI Fest 2018/2019 and Home for cooperation. Mental Soup is heavily inspired by many artists such as Jimi Hendrix, Thee Oh Sees, Led Zeppelin, King Gizzard and the Lizard and many more. Mental Soup released their Debut Album “The Journey Through Abyss“ in August 2022, which they will be presenting on this night

Private Garden:

Nikolas Christodoulou – Vocals, Guitar

Max O Matic – Bass

Stefanos Meletiou – Drums

Bio:

Private Garden are a rock trio formed in Cyprus in 2019. With dominating heavy riffs, bluesy vocals and ultra-beefy drum grooves, the trio smash together garage and grunge rock sounds in their music. Nikolas Christodoulou is behind the band’s rough and raw vocals and blues-rock guitar riffs, with Max Daniels (Max o Matic) laying down monstrous bass lines, while the band’s thunderous drumming is courtesy of Stefanos Meletiou. After releasing a set of singles and music videos with multiple positive local and foreign reviews they released debut four-track EP “Mr TV” this year. Last month they present their Music in Savino Live Music Venue in Larnaca… They were presenting Mr. TV and more from their music.

Like this: Like Loading...