Karaman Church had a wonderful musical concert

By Heidi Trautmann….

The Friends of Karaman Church gave an invittion for a concert with on Piano: Eser Öktem and Piano and Cello: Püren Eda Gözer and Fikri Toros

Being in Karmi always gives me the feeling of time standing still, nothing has changed, the guests gathering in the yard around the table with wine bottles, exchanging news, then entering the church, with the same very special atmosphere as all these years in the past.

The first part of the programme was with the pianist Eser Ökten and Franz Liszt – Sonata in B Minor S.178. I have heard him play in 2019 in Bellapais and I wrote the following text to which I have nothing to add. A great performance.

Programme in Bellapais

Bach-Liszt – Prelude & Fuge in A minor

Franz Liszt – Années de Pelerinage:Première Année – Suisse VIII: Vallée d’Obermann

Franz Liszt – Sonata in B minor S.178

Eser Ökten was deeply involved in a dialogue, debate, even confrontation with Liszt, which was reinforced by his continuously moving lips. I had the impression he was asking: ‘Is that what you wanted to say?’ Soft tones, rather feminine, than thundering, dominating, victorious, again humble, crushed…. his hands led us through a wide field of human emotions….then again he leaves a single tone standing…. and he listens…. races after it, turns around and there is another tone…alone by itself and he picks it up softly and continues.

The second part was with Püren Eda Gözer – Cello, and Fikri Toros – Piano – and a very nice programme:

Pachebel : Canon in D

Albinoni : Adagio in G

A. Mozart : Ave Verum Corpus

Schubert : Ave Maria

I. Tchaikovsky : Nocturne in D minor Op.19, No. 4

Piazzolla : Oblivion

Pieces perfect for cello/piano, music to make us peaceful, to open our inside rooms to this wonderful music. The interaction between the two musicians, Fikri Toros and Püren Eda Gözer, was perfect, and all pieces were very sensitively played.

The proceeds of this event will go to the upkeep of the church, the true centre of the village of Karaman and a piece of Cyprus’ history.

A big thank you to the artists for this evening;

Like this: Like Loading...