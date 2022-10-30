Girne Photo Exhibition – Outside of ‘Once Upon a Time’

By Heidi Trautmann….

The Photo Exhibition – Outside of ‘Once Upon a Time’ is at the Girne Public Library by Gazi Yüksel – An Assemblage of Today and Yesterday – 25 Oct – 15 Nov 2022.

The TRNC Cultural Department under the leadership of Şirin Zaferyıldızı Zaimağaoğlu is continuing its project to bring artists and their work to the closer attention of the public in the rooms of local libraries.

For the next three weeks the photographer and artist Gazi Yüksel will be guest in the upper exhibition rooms with his project that took him nine years to complete and I can only say, he did so with great success. I have seen the exhibition in Nicosia in April and I always wish and suggest that important exhibitions and cultural events should travel across the island. Click here to read my text of the April exhibition.

Literature and the Arts – here Photography – are both carriers of time and culture, so they complement and support each other. Some people love reading and want to live and follow their own imagination but most people are better and more successfully reached by visual effects, visual stories. That has been so during the entire history of humanity, the first recordings in places where our ancestors lived, were drawings, visual stories.

Gazi Yüksel and Şirin Zaferyıldızı Zaimağaoğlu From left Bedia Kale, Gazi Yüksel, Ismet Tatar

With his project, Gazi Yüksel wants to bring the shadows of the past alive in surroundings of today, as I have already said under the above link.

I strongly recommend that foreign residents, also teachers with their school classes, and especially students of the nearby universities go and visit this exhibition, there is a lot to learn and there is a lot to smile about.

Like this: Like Loading...