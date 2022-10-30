Girne Photo Exhibition – Outside of ‘Once Upon a Time’

October 30, 2022

By Heidi Trautmann….

The Photo Exhibition – Outside of ‘Once Upon a Time’ is at the Girne Public Library by Gazi Yüksel – An Assemblage of Today and Yesterday – 25 Oct – 15 Nov 2022.

The TRNC Cultural Department under the leadership of Şirin Zaferyıldızı Zaimağaoğlu is continuing its project to bring artists and their work to the closer attention of the public in the rooms of local libraries.

Members of the Cultural Dept, members of the Library and members of the National Archive

For the next three weeks the photographer and artist Gazi Yüksel will be guest in the upper exhibition rooms with his project that took him nine years to complete and I can only say, he did so with great success. I have seen the exhibition in Nicosia in April and I always wish and suggest that important exhibitions and cultural events should travel across the island. Click here to read my text of the April exhibition.

Literature and the Arts – here Photography – are both carriers of time and culture, so they complement and support each other. Some people love reading and want to live and follow their own imagination but most people are better and more successfully reached by visual effects, visual stories. That has been so during the entire history of humanity, the first recordings in places where our ancestors lived, were drawings, visual stories.

Gazi Yüksel and Şirin Zaferyıldızı Zaimağaoğlu
From left Bedia Kale, Gazi Yüksel, Ismet Tatar

With his project, Gazi Yüksel wants to bring the shadows of the past alive in surroundings of today, as I have already said under the above link.

I strongly recommend that foreign residents, also teachers with their school classes, and especially students of the nearby universities go and visit this exhibition, there is a lot to learn and there is a lot to smile about.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related News

Karaman Church had a wonderful musical concert

Karaman Church had a wonderful musical concert

October 30, 2022
Soulist Coffee & Music House ROCK NIGHT 2022 event for Tulips

Soulist Coffee & Music House ROCK NIGHT 2022 event for Tulips

October 30, 2022

You may have missed

Karaman Church had a wonderful musical concert

Karaman Church had a wonderful musical concert

October 30, 2022
Soulist Coffee & Music House ROCK NIGHT 2022 event for Tulips

Soulist Coffee & Music House ROCK NIGHT 2022 event for Tulips

October 30, 2022
Girne Photo Exhibition – Outside of ‘Once Upon a Time’

Girne Photo Exhibition – Outside of ‘Once Upon a Time’

October 30, 2022
CyprusScene weekly review 29th October 2022

CyprusScene weekly review 29th October 2022

October 30, 2022
North Cyprus 2023 Supper Club Events Dates

North Cyprus 2023 Supper Club Events Dates

October 29, 2022
Susie’s Quiz results for 27th October at the Diiva Restaurant

Susie’s Quiz results for 27th October at the Diiva Restaurant

October 28, 2022
%d bloggers like this: