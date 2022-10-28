Sumarts 26th October Karaoke at the Seabreeze Restaurant

Readers mail ….

From Susie L Ford …..

It was another great night at Seabreeze Restaurant, Kucuk Erenkoy for Sumart’s Karaoke on 26th October 2022 when our karaoke singers were all there ready and willing to start singing and they were all just brilliant and so talented.

They also enjoyed the best fish and chips on the island served with salad or mushy peas and for those that fancied something different they could also choose from the Seabreeze menu.

So thank you to all our Karaoke singers who joined us and your singing was fantastic.

Thank you also to Claire and Mehmet and their team for all their hospitality and making us all feel at home in Seabreeze.

See you all again next Wednesday but don’t forget to book your table to avoid disappointment

SUSIE Q XXX

