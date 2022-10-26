October 26, 2022

Brian Parker returns to Louroujina

Readers mail….

From Brian Parker….

I am a retired member of the Irish Defence Forces and during the period 1970/71, I served with the United Nations in Cyprus (UNIFICYP) and part of my 12 month tour of duty I spent in the beautiful Turkish Cypriot village of Louroujina as a Radio Operator.

The Camp was located beside the little school on the outskirts of the village. A regular visitor to the Camp barrier was Mehmet Osman (ugy ugy) he sold oranges mostly and we often gave him a few cigarettes.  On one occasion we took him into the dining room to have dinner and he particularly liked the potatoes laced with a lump of Kerry Gold butter.

Mehmet Osman meets his UN soldier friends

Entertainment was scarce in those day, we could visit the Village and the local bar run by Suleyman Gursan he served tasty sefdali kebabs and a nice cold beer to me and my very good friend Sean O Rourke.and we built up a good relationship with the locals of Louroujina and I have fond memories of it, and have always wished to return.

Suleyman Gursan and Brian Parker……Raziye Kocaismail Chris Elliott and Brian Parker

Recently on a visit to Northern Cyprus I had lunch with village resident Raziye Kocaismail and founder of the Tulips cancer charity and Chris Elliott of CyprusScene in Louroujina and after we departed the village for Kyrenia (Girne).

I cannot thank both Chris and Raziye enough for their help and hospitality and for making this visit to Louroujina possible and also to the village locals who I met and showed so much interest talking about the past and also finding Suleyman Gursan who took me for a short walk around the village whilst we talked about old times. .

Thank you.

Brian Parker.

Cyprus Memories: My service time in Louroujina with UNIFICYP

