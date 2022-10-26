Girne Second Spring Unit Helps Provide A Better Quality of Life

The Second Spring Unit, affiliated to the Girne Municipality Social Affairs Branch, continues routine sugar and blood pressure measurements for its members, over the age of 65, living within the boundaries of the municipality. In addition to home visits, the Second Spring Unit personnel perform blood pressure and glucose measurements every two weeks at the Edremit Muhtarlığı on Thursdays and at the Zeytinlik Headquarters on Fridays.

In order to become a member of the Second Spring Unit, which also provides services to the elderly in need of hospital medication and hospital transportation, or to benefit from the services, please call 0533 870 20 10 and 0542 880 21 17.

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü said that with the Second Spring Unit, which has close to a thousand members living within the boundaries of the municipality, they are working to avoid leaving our members alone to struggle with the diseases and problems caused by old age.

Güngördü stated that they act with the awareness that all people of all ages and situations have the right to a quality life and that they do their best to contribute to this and, he said, “the “Second Spring Unit” personnel of our Social Affairs Branch contact our elderly people one-to-one during their home visits and establish close relations with them as part of their families. They support them. We strive to ensure that none of our elders feel lonely.

Stating that the Unit wants to follow up members health with routine controls and support them to lead a better quality life, Güngördü mentioned that they work in cooperation with Girne Akçiçek Hospital. We provide transportation by ambulance when necessary, and in other cases, the disabled citizens of the municipality are provided with a disabled vehicle.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

Editors Note: When my late friend Margaret Sheard was suffering with cancer and needing daily injections as part of her treatment, she had home visits from the Second Spring Unit for a short period for which we were very thankful.

