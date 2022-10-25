Trevors Tips for November 2022

By Trevor Hughes…

Price İncreases for PCR and Antigen Tests

The cost of a PCR and antigen test fees have been increased.

According to the Official Gazette, PCR test costs have been increased from 100 TL to 150 TL and antigen tests have been increased from 40 TL to 60 TL.

It was stated however, that the tests carried out by the Ministry of Health for positive patient follow-up and symptomatic patients will, again, be free of charge.

The price increases came into effect on 7th October, 2022.

Clocks Go Back

On Sunday the 30th of October 2022 the clocks go back 1 hour at 0200 am.

State Hospital Health Treatment

One of our friends was talking to me about his need, a while ago to use the State hospital provision, when taken seriously ill with Covid. He was rushed into the Intensive Care Unit and stayed there for two weeks.

The doctors held little hope of him recovering, but pressed on with his treatment. The outcome, he did get well enough to be transferred to an observation ward, in which he stayed for a further 4 weeks. Eventually his recovery was enough for him to be finally discharged.

During his ordeal, the doctors and medication were out of this world and nothing was too much trouble. The standard of nursing was a little below the standard found in the UK, but in all said and done, he was grateful for their support and professionalism.

After all this trauma, recovery and treatment, he was discharged, and given an invoice upon leaving, which included all the treatment, medication and nursing care. The amount to pay was 660 TL, yes that’s right, 660 TL, or 32.00 Stg, which included some excellent food for both he and his wife.

Where else in the world would you get all this treatment for such a small amount of money? And people shy away from using the State Health Care facility and have very little good things to say about the doctors and nurses.

Why do people rush back to the U K, with all the associated travelling costs and a strong possibility of a cancellation?

MOT Tests

The cost of a three year and a one-year MOT test is currently 295 TL.

Don’t forget to take with you your emissions test document (70 TL) which must be dated within the last Severn days, and all your car related documents.

When going to the MOT station you must take the original Kocan (log book) with you, because they will not accept a photocopy of it.

Selling a Car Privately

The process is as follows:

Go to the Tax office with the buyers of your car.

Take photocopies of the passports belonging to the sellers and buyers of said vehicle and the originals.

You must also take with you a postage stamp to the value of 21.5 TL.

Residency Amnesty

The Government has passed a Draft Law offering Foreigners staying on the island illegally, or without permission, the chance to become legal.

The new Law will come into force within 10 days after its publication in the Official Gazette.

Foreign nationals who are in the Country without permission will be able to benefit from an amnesty by paying the minimum wage over and above the usual Temporary Residency tariffs.

Applications should be seen as an exception and not a habit, and not a right to constantly expect avoiding making an application offer. Applications are not automatically guaranteed and the final decision will that of the Government.

Bayram Holidays

There are no Bayram holidays this month

If you wish to ask me a question, please do so in the contact box below.

Best wishes

Trevor Hughes

Like this: Like Loading...