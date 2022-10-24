Groundhog Day At Esentepe Football Ground

By Richard Beale….

It was a remake of the 1993 Bill Murray film as Esentepe repeated their previous two 1-0 home wins this season which took on an identical pattern.

Result: ESENTEPE KKSK Under 21 1 İNCİRLİ SK Under 21 0

Saturday October 22: AKSA U21 League 1; Esentepe Erdal Barut Stadium.

Ditto my previous two home match reports, Esentepe take an early lead, Esentepe fail to kill the game off and the opposition failed in what few chances they created.

Esentepe took a very early lead through their leading goal scorer MEHMET ADA ARIKAN who after poor İncirlii defending capitalised on a Mehmet Bayazbayram pass to beat the visiting goalkeeper at his near post in the 5th minute.

Esentepe struck the İncirli woodwork twice in succession in the 36th minute firstly Dincer Karal shot hit the crossbar, it rebounded to Ismet whose shot hit the right hand post.

İncirli rarely troubled Burak in the home goal same as the previous two home matches.

Esentepe “Achilles Heel” is that they can never find the killer second goal to seal the match.

Substitute Gökdeniz missed a glorious chance in the 87th minute when put clean through he shot straight at goalkeeper Mehmet Kambur.

Esentepe nearly paid dearly for that miss as in the closing minutes and in injury team İncirli pressurised for the first time in the match but could not penetrate the home defence.

The difference between the two teams was Esentepe midfield who just got the edge over their visiting counterparts.

ESENTEPE MAN OF THE MATCH ——DİNÇER KARAL —-in a difference class from the rest of the players.

İNCİRLİ MAN OF THE MATCH ——YİĞİT BEBEK —-Captain basic no nonsense defender.

