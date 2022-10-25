Susie’s Quiz results for 20th October at the Diiva Restaurant

Readers mail ….

From Susie L Ford ….. Quiz mistress ….

Hello Readers,

It was a banging good night at Diiva Restaurant in Esentepe with Susie’s Quiz on Thursday 20th October 2022 with our eager quizzers ready to get going and get good marks and be top team..

The rounds consisted: Easy 5, Multiple Choice, Danger Zone, Table Top, Music Round,The Letter Round which this week was MEN and also Bump and Nominate.

We also played the name game where teams had to guess where the body parts were which was great fun and caused lots of laughter.

The team results were:

1st Dunne N Dusted

2nd Tyke That

3rd The Shebells

4th Anglo Swedes

5TH Joint place for Just the 2 of Us and Here’s Johnny

6 th Socialites

7 th Debs

And the famous Lemon went to MAG 7

Thank you to Ali Raza and his team for looking after us so well and a big shout to Sarah and Kian and also to Katie Bell for her help.

Thank you all for joining us and we look forward our next quiz where we will test you all to the limit again.

SUSIE Q Xxxxx

