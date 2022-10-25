Susie’s Quiz results for 20th October at the Diiva Restaurant

October 25, 2022

Readers mail ….
From Susie L Ford ….. Quiz mistress ….

Hello Readers,

It was a banging good night at Diiva Restaurant in Esentepe with Susie’s Quiz on Thursday 20th October 2022 with our eager quizzers ready to get going and get good marks and be top team..

The rounds consisted: Easy 5, Multiple Choice, Danger Zone, Table Top, Music Round,The Letter Round which this week was MEN and also Bump and Nominate.

We also played the name game where teams had to guess where the body parts were which was great fun and caused lots of laughter.

The team results were:

  • 1st        Dunne N Dusted
  • 2nd      Tyke That
  • 3rd       The Shebells
  • 4th        Anglo Swedes
  • 5TH      Joint place for Just the 2 of Us and Here’s Johnny
  • 6th        Socialites
  • 7th        Debs
  • And the famous Lemon went to MAG 7  

Thank you to Ali Raza and his team for looking after us so well and a big shout to Sarah and Kian and also to Katie Bell for her help.

Thank you all for joining us and we look forward our next quiz where we will test you all to the limit again.

SUSIE  Q Xxxxx

Tags:

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related News

EMAA – European Mediterranean Art Association Anniversary Celebration

EMAA – European Mediterranean Art Association Anniversary Celebration

October 25, 2022
Honours Even – But Esentepe Must Thank Their Own “Onur”!

Honours Even – But Esentepe Must Thank Their Own “Onur”!

October 25, 2022

You may have missed

EMAA – European Mediterranean Art Association Anniversary Celebration

EMAA – European Mediterranean Art Association Anniversary Celebration

October 25, 2022
Honours Even – But Esentepe Must Thank Their Own “Onur”!

Honours Even – But Esentepe Must Thank Their Own “Onur”!

October 25, 2022
ARUCAD Orientation Program for the 2022-2023 Academic Year

ARUCAD Orientation Program for the 2022-2023 Academic Year

October 25, 2022
Susie’s Quiz results for 20th October at the Diiva Restaurant

Susie’s Quiz results for 20th October at the Diiva Restaurant

October 25, 2022
Groundhog Day At Esentepe Football Ground

Groundhog Day At Esentepe Football Ground

October 24, 2022
20th International North Cyprus Music Festival – FAZIL SAY

20th International North Cyprus Music Festival – FAZIL SAY

October 24, 2022
%d bloggers like this: