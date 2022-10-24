20th International North Cyprus Music Festival – FAZIL SAY

October 25, 2022

Goldberg – Moonlight – New Life Sonata…..

By Heidi Trautmann….

I am sure that all seven muses of the arts have been present when Fazil Say was born, they must have fed him with music and watched over him as he grew up to become what he is today. In his veins run the elements of music and are automatically transferred onto the keys of pianos worldwide with his own understanding and interpretation.

On 21 October 2022, he paid a second visit to North Cyprus, to the Bellapais Abbey, the first being in the Salamis Amphitheatre click here to learn more..

The concert hall was packed with extra seats on the stage itself. The first part of the programme was J.S. Bach’s Goldberg Variations BWV 988 and L. van Beethoven’s Piano Sonata No. 14, known as Moonlight Sonata. In the second part, he confronted the audience with his new work composed during the pandemic. Read in the attachment what he says about it. For me, it is the music of our life, the music when we open the door in the morning, the music of the roads we walk, the doubts we have, told in his very own language.

The answer from the audience was explosive and would not stop and he came back to give us an Encore, his variation of Summertime from Porgy and Bess. In the following video, you can see his body language, his lips which constantly move and sing the notes and his feet which beat the floor. A music man up to the tips of his hair…

 

A big thank you to the organiser Halil Kalgay and his team.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related News

Groundhog Day At Esentepe Football Ground

Groundhog Day At Esentepe Football Ground

October 24, 2022
Sumarts 19th October Karaoke at the Seabreeze Restaurant

Sumarts 19th October Karaoke at the Seabreeze Restaurant

October 24, 2022

You may have missed

Groundhog Day At Esentepe Football Ground

Groundhog Day At Esentepe Football Ground

October 24, 2022
20th International North Cyprus Music Festival – FAZIL SAY

20th International North Cyprus Music Festival – FAZIL SAY

October 24, 2022
Sumarts 19th October Karaoke at the Seabreeze Restaurant

Sumarts 19th October Karaoke at the Seabreeze Restaurant

October 24, 2022
When the “Desert Fox” was trapped

When the “Desert Fox” was trapped

October 24, 2022
Don’t Be A Tosser – Pick up one piece of Rubbish

Don’t Be A Tosser – Pick up one piece of Rubbish

October 24, 2022
FM Ertuğruloğlu said Greek Cypriots see Turkish Cypriots as unequal.

FM Ertuğruloğlu said Greek Cypriots see Turkish Cypriots as unequal.

October 24, 2022
%d bloggers like this: