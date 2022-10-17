Peace art performance and exhibition at Rustems Hall

Art Performance Margrit Hefft-Michel PEACE And Exhibition at Rüstem’s Hall on 15 Oct 2022….

By Heidi Trautmann…..

Sometimes it is necessary to call the Good Spirits elp and now Rüstem’s and the artist Margrit Hefft-Michel had created the space for them to come or PEACE, peace in the world, peace in Cyprus. An art performance in Rüstem’s Hall together with an exhibition of her art objects… I would give it the title: ‘Lost and Found’ or Discarded and Reborn’ a project of the artist she had started years ago to collect society waste on the shores of our island or on walks across the hills surrounding Karaman.

Thus, the stage was appropriately decorated for the performance. Maggie, as she is called by her friends, had recruited performers from the young audience, dressed them up and did a short rehearsal with them and she then called us with her drum to come and join them, the messenger group, for her call for peace.

The masks are very expressive displaying various emotions, they are made from paper pulp and painted in vivid colours to attract the attention of the Good Spirits who watch over Peace who has been living in hiding for several years. So let us see if the messenger group has succeeded in making Peace come forward again.

Halil Duranay, the art director of Rüstem’s joined the artist and thanked her.

The exhibition will hopefully continue to be seen; I will find out with Rüstem’s.

To see more pictures like those below click here

Like this: Like Loading...