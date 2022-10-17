Sumarts 12th October Karaoke at the Seabreeze Restaurant

October 17, 2022

Readers mail ….
From Susie L Ford …..

We had yet another banging and entertaining night for Sumarts karaoke at Seabreeze Restaurant, Kucuk Erenkoy on Wednesday 12th October 2022 when we had both old and new karaoke singers coming to make it a great evening.

As always we had the best fish n chips on the island with great service and in a brilliant and comfortable atmosphere!

Thank you to all you lovely people who came and made our karaoke evening such a brilliant night and also a big shout and thank you to Claire and Mehmet and your team for looking after us so well.

Don’t forget we are here at Seabreeze Restaurant every Wednesday and look forward to seeing you again but please book your table as we don’t want you to be disappointed.

Let’s all keep singing and enjoying life together at Seabreeze.

SUSIE Q  Xxxx

