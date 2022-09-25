Girne Municipality Fifth Story contest results announced

The Results of the Story Contest on “Me, Us and Nature”, organized by the Municipality of Girne for the fifth time this year, have been announced.

In the competition held in three categories: (9-10-11 age group), (12-13-14 age group), (15-16-17 age group) open to the participation of all children living and studying within the borders of the country, the scores made by the evaluation committee winners were determined.

Ceyhan ÖZYILDIZ (Story Book Author, Photographer), Emrah ÖZTÜRK (Story Book Author, Academician), Orhan ESKİKÖY, Misli KADIOĞLU (Girne Municipality Social Affairs Branch Supervisor) took part in the Evaluation Board.

Within the framework of the award ceremony to be held at the Girne Municipality Art Gallery on September 27, 2022 at 17.00; First place winners will receive 1250 TL, second place 1000 TL, and third place 750 TL.

First Category Winner:

Azra Aygün- “The Joy of Our House”-Şht Hasan Cafer Primary School

First Category Second:

İlkim Eğer – “The Gift of Work” -Şht Hasan Cafer Primary School

First Category Third:

Sahra Mazlum- “Diary of the Sahara”- Şht Hasan Cafer Primary School

Second Category Winner:

Beren Düzgen-“Peach Tree and Us”- Doğa Koleji

Second Category Second:

Beril Savaşçı- “Nature’s Silent Cry”- Doğa Koleji

Second Category Third:

Selin Polatlı- “My Nature”- Oğuz Veli Secondary School

Simay Gümüşay- “The World is Our Home”-English School of Kyrenia

Third Category Winner:

Sudel Ulubey- “Let’s Mix Red Butterfly”-19 May TMK

Ecem Başaraner- 17 March: Birth and Death Date of a Little Girl”- 19 May TMK

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü congratulated all chıldren and youth who attended and pointed out the importance of encouraging children and young people to be individuals who read, question, think and create, and stated that they attached great importance to the story competition, which was held for the fifth time this year.

Stating that they came across with very valuable works among the stories of children and young people, Güngördü noted that this year they also aimed to raise awareness about lovbe of nature and environmental awareness. Güngördü congratulated all children and young people who participated in the competition.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

