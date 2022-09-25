Sumarts 21st September Karaoke at the Seabreeze Restaurant

September 25, 2022

Readers mail ….
From Susie L Ford …..

Hello readers,

It was a very windy night down at Seabreeze Restaurant in Küçük Erenkoy for Sumarts Karaoke  on Wednesday 21st September 2022, but it didn’t stop folks coming out for their fish n chips and karaoke!

The fish and chips at Seabreeze are simply THE BEST and we had a great evening’s entertainment from those enthusiastic and talented Karaoke singers.

Thank you Claire and Mehmet and their team for hosting us and making it a memorable evening through the great food served and service that made us feel at home.

Finally thank you to all you lovely people who came to be entertained and enjoy the good food at Seabreeze  and we look forward to seeing you again every Wednesday but do make sure you book your table to avoid disappointment as it gets very busy

Love you all…

Susie Q Xxxx…

 

September 25, 2022
