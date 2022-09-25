Youngsters make it a Happy Weekend for Esentepe.

By Richard Beale….

With the first team winning 3-1 against Girne Halk Evi on Friday, the Under 21 team made it a very happy weekend beating their counterparts to complete a winning double on the first week of the season.

Result: ESENTEPE KKSK U21 1 GİRNE HALK EVİ U21 0

Saturday September 24: AKSA A2 League 1. Esentepe Erdal Barut Stadium.

With a 2-00pm kick off the weather was very warm, which probably led to some short hot tempers, the game was littered with fouls, injuries and free kicks as both teams let off some of their testosterone. Referee Mr Sahin Coşkun made 6 bookings but generally kept control of the match.

Girne Halk Evi failed virtually in the whole match to trouble the Esentepe goalkeeper Burak, who was rarely troubled.

Esentepe created what chances there were in the first half Dincer Karal fired narrowly wide, and the ball on a couple of occasions flashed across the GHE goalmouth, without anybody being able to get a final chance.

Esentepe missed a glorious chance in the 51st minute when Dincer fired over the goal from a great position following a Mehmet Ada cross.

The only goal of the match came in the 67th minute following a free kick way out on the left from İsmet, which went right across the GHE goalmouth to the far post where substitute TUĞKAN GOKMEN GÜNEŞ managed to turn in. GHE protested strongly for offside, I think the Linesman momentarily had his flag up but put it down so they may have had a case.

Esentepe had a fine last season finishing runners up, their success was due mainly to a waterproof defence, and they have started this season in the same miserly fashion. They have lost a couple of players either through first team call ups or giving up football but they seem to be building the same team spirit and togetherness under new Coach ZEKİ KAŞIFOĞLU.

I thought Mehmet Ada Arıkan, normally a defender, playing as an advanced midfielder had a very good match. Ahmet Gök, Esentepe tall defender had a sound match, getting first to the ball.

HÜSEYİN AKÇAL, playing alongside Ahmet was my ‘MAN OF THE MATCH’, he was calm, steady and read the situation well.

To see more photos from this match click here

Like this: Like Loading...